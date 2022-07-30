Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,087 new coronavirus infections and four deaths, which took the caseload in the state to 80,45,606 and death toll to 1,48,101, the health department said.

On Friday, the state had reported 1,997 new cases and six pandemic-related fatalities.

The recovery count increased by 2,259 to touch 78,84,495, which left the state with 13,010 active cases.

Of new cases, 647 were reported from Pune circle, followed by Mumbai circle (493), Nagpur circle (376), Nashik circle (205), Akola circle (113), Latur circle (103), Kolhapur circle (84) and Aurangabad circle (66).

A circle consists of four to six districts.

The new deaths were reported in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur circles.

Pune circle has with 4,070 active patients, followed by 1,817 in Mumbai and 1,577 in Nagpur circles.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

The positivity rate or number of infections found per 100 samples was 4.52 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra so far increased by 46,080 to reach 8,31,47,015, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,45,606; fresh cases 2,087; death toll 1,48,101; recoveries 78,84,495; active cases 13,010; total tests 8,31,47,015.

