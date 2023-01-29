Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,129, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,88,631, leaving the state with an active caseload of 77, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for three new cases, followed by two each in Kolhapur and Nashik, and one each in Nashik and Aurangabad, he said.

So far, 8,62,40,396 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 10,434 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stands 1.82 per cent.

It also said 14,319 out of the 6,31,930 international passengers who arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since December 24 were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, with 28 reports returning positive.

The latest passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 hails from Gujarat, the official said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,129; fresh cases: 9; death toll: 1,48,421; recoveries: 79,88,631; active cases: 77; total tests: 8,62,40,396.

