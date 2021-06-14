Nagpur, Jun 14 (PTI) A revenue department staffer was arrested along with one more person for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 from a farmer in Saoner in Nagpur, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Monday.

Revenue assistant Rajendra Ubale and his helper Subhash Sabale were held on the complaint of a farmer who wanted a non-agriculture certificate for his land in Kawdas village, he said.

"Sabale was held while accepting the bribe during a trap laid by us, and Ubale was arrested soon after. Both have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Saoner police is probing the case further," he added.

