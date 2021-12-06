Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has revised rates for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests conducted at private laboratories, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, adding that Rs 350 will be charged for samples taken from collection centres.

Tope said on Twitter that for tests conducted at laboratories in hospitals, COVID care centres and quarantine centres, Rs 500 will be charged. A charge of Rs 700 will be applicable if a sample is collected from home, the minister added.

“No private laboratory can seek more charges than these,” the minister added.

