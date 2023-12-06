Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's Office has directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) to launch a drive to inspect private buses registered in other states, officials said.

The special drive, which started from Wednesday, is targeted especially against the private buses registered in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, said an official.

RTO offices have been asked to take a stern action against such buses if they were found violating the Motor Vehicles Act and other rules, he said.

A few months ago, the Navi Mumbai RTO office had caught as many as 11 private buses registered in Arunachal Pradesh for various violations which prompted the current drive, the official said.

Often, buses with extra length and more seats or berths than what is permitted in Maharashtra are registered in states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and operated in Maharashtra, he said.

But such buses could prove a hazard for passengers, he added.

A motor vehicle inspector, who did not wish to be named, said scores of Arunachal Pradesh- and Nagaland-registered private buses are plying in Maharashtra on various inter-city and inter-state routes.

