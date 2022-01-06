Aurangabad, Jan 6 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has decided to stop offline education for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday.

Online education with continue for students of Classes 1 to 8, while physical classes of Classes 9 to 12 will continue in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Schools have been directed to shut if a person tests positive for coronavirus infection, the official said.

Teachers are permitted to remain present in schools and should complete the tasks of schools and those assigned by administration to contain the infection, he said.

The order will come into force from January 10 and will remain in place till January 30, it was stated.

The district had on Wednesday recorded 45 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of active cases to 103.

As per official data, Nanded has so far recorded 90,646 COVID-19 cases, which includes 2,655 casualties.

