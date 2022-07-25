Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) A scooterist was killed and ten others, including nine school students, were injured when their van collided with a two-wheeler and overturned in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9 AM at Satpati, nearly 10 km from the Palghar district headquarters, when the students were travelling in a private van, an official said.

He said the van driver was speeding and the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

The scooterist, identified as Chetan Meher (45), fell on the road and died on the spot, he added.

The injured included nine students and a teacher. They were given first aid at a nearby medical centre, the official said.

A case has been registered against the van driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

