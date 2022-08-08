Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,005 coronavirus cases and four fatalities, which took the tally in the state to 80,60,737 and the toll to 1,48,143, a health department official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Passenger From Dubai Held at Indira Gandhi International Airport With 1,000 Grams Gold.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 1,812 cases recorded on Sunday, though the fatalities had risen to four from one, he said.

Also Read | CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Hopes to Meet PM Narendra Modi Soon After Her Gold Medal Win.

The recovery of 1,044 persons in the last 24 hours took the overall number of people discharged to 79,00,626, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,968, he said.

Mumbai led with 407 cases. The COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Raigad, Beed and Panvel civic areas, he added.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

It also revealed that 17,780 samples were examined for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which took the overall number of tests in the state to 8,34,53,933.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: fresh cases: 1,005; fatality: 4; active cases: 11,968; tests: 17,780.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)