Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 108 COVID-19 cases and 131 recoveries, while the fatality count stood unchanged, a health official said.

The state's tally is 81,34,891, its recovery count stands at 79,85,630, and the toll remains 1,48,402, he said.

The addition to the tally is a dip from the 156 cases reported on Wednesday, he added.

The active tally of the Maharashtra was 859, he added.

Mumbai led with 26 of the new cases, the official said.

As per health department data, the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent.

So far, 8,54,89,644 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 13,617 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 108; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 859; Tests: 13,617.

