Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,55,341 on Monday with the addition of 3,075 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 40 persons succumbing to the viral infection during the day, the overall fatality count rose to 47,774, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Section 144 Imposed Across Gujarat Ahead of Nationwide Shutdown Called by Farmers.

At the same time, 7,345 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 17,30,715, it said.

The state is now left with 75,767 active cases. PTI

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Nobody Should Be Forced to Observe ‘Shut Down’, Emergency Services Allowed, Say Farmer Leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)