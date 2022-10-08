Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 480 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 81,24,299 and the toll to 1,48,357, a health official said.

This was a rise from 366 cases registered on Friday, which had also seen five persons succumb to the infection, he pointed out.

The two deaths were recorded in Pune and Mumbai, which also accounted for 130 of the new cases, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 521 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,73,675, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,267, he said.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,49,34,657 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 20,174 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 408; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 2,267; Tests: 20,174.

