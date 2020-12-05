Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,47,509, the state health department said.

With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll in the state mounted to 47,694, an official said.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Impresses Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju by Sharing His Cycling Video (Read Tweet).

At the same time, 5,834 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,15,884. The state is now left with 82,849 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 758 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,85,267 while the death toll rose by 19 to 10,964, the official said.

Also Read | Mobile Medical Van Launched by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for 20 Mumbai Slums to Provide Free Medical Services.

The state has so far tested 1,12,05,118 samples. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)