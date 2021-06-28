Mumbai, June 28: Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,727 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 101 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,43,548 and the toll to 1,21,573, the state Health department said.

A total of 10,812 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 58,00,925, leaving the state with 1,17,874 active cases, it said. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.99 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, as per the department. Fake Apps Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Programmes in India, Says Report.

Currently, 6,15,839 people are in home quarantine and 4,245 others are in institutional quarantine. Wardha district in east Maharashtra didn't report a single COVID-19 case during the day.

Mumbai reported 611 fresh cases and 18 deaths, taking the overall count of infections to 7,20,960 and the toll to 15,414, the department said. Mumbai division saw 1,578 fresh infections and 28 fatalities, taking the overall count of cases to 15,91,447 and the toll to 31,990.

Nashik division reported 510 cases including 221 from Ahmednagar district and 176 from the Nashik district. Pune division reported 1,429 cases including 479 in Satara and 375 in Pune district. Kolhapur division saw 2,750 new infections including 917 in the Kolhapur district and 605 in the Sangli district, as per the department.

Aurangabad division added 106 fresh cases, Latur division 193, Akola division 102, while the Nagpur division added 59 infections during the day. With 1,66,163 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 4,12,08,361.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is: Positive cases 60,43,548, deaths 1,21,573, recoveries 58,00,925, total tests 4,12,08,361, active cases 1,17,874, tests today 1,66,163.

