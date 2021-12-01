Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 767 coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mizoram TET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Keys Online at mbse.edu.in.

With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,36,425 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,41,025.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Three-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Stolen by Woman Hawker in Kalachowki.

A total of 903 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,84,338 at the recovery rate of 97.71 per cent, leaving the state with 7,391 active cases, the bulletin said.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,56,19,951 after 1,08,557 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, it said.

In Maharashtra, 11 districts and five municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 112 infections, followed by 101 cases in Pune city.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 309 cases, followed by 244 from the Pune region and 107 from the Nashik region.

Aurangabad region reported 46 new infections, Kolhapur (25), Latur (17), Nagpur (10), and Akola (nine).

Mumbai region reported the highest 19 COVID-19 fatalities among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Akola and Nagpur regions recorded zero such fatalities.

Presently, the highest number of 1,922 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,84,338 recovered patients, the highest 11,39,249 are from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,36,425, new cases 767, total deaths 1,41,025, fresh deaths 28, total recoveries 64,84,338, active cases 7,391, total tests conducted - 6,56,19,951.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)