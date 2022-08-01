Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 830 new COVID-19 cases, a sharp drop from the 1,849 patients detected a day earlier, which took the overall tally to 80,48,285, an official said.

The death toll increased by one to reach 1,48,105, he said, adding this figure, too, was a dip from the three COVID-19-linked fatalities registered on Sunday.

Mumbai accounted for 164 of the new cases, while the sole coronavirus-related death took place in Beed district, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 1,024 in the last 24 hours and stood at 78,87,372, leaving the state with an active caseload of 12,808, he said.

State health department data showed the coronavirus fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 8,32,07,144 after 18,775 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,48,285; fresh cases 830; death toll 1,48,105; active cases 12,808; total tests 8,32,07,144.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)