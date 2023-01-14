Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,36,924, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,419, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 11 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,364, leaving the state with an active caseload of 141, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while 8,60,94,076 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 13,497 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

It also said, since December 24, a total of 8,471 of 3,72,506 international passengers who arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 21 reports had returned positive.

All the 21 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing to find out the variant, he added.

The 21 patients comprise four from Mumbai, three from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati and Sangli, while three are from Gujarat, two from Kerala and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Telangana.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 11; Fatality; 0; Active cases: 141; Tests; 13,497.

