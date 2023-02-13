Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Police have launched a probe after a man threatened a bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar area under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Monday.

The caller gave this information after calling up a Joint Commissioner of Police-rank officer in Mumbai in the early hours of the day, the official said.

According to the official, the caller has identified himself over the phone but the police are investigating whether he gave his original name or otherwise. He didn't specify the timing or the location where the blast will occur in the extended suburb, which is part of Thane district, and spoke in Hindi.

Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police are investigating the threat call and registered a case.

Police are inquiring with some suspects, the official said without elaborating.

