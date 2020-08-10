Aurangabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Monday started a serological survey to assess the extent of COVID-19 spread in the city, a civic official said.

As part of the six-day exercise, which will cover 115 wards, teams of doctors will collect samples of residents randomly.

Also Read | Congress Confirms Sachin Pilot-Rahul Gandhi Meeting, Says 3-Member Panel Formed to Address Grievances: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

A total of 20 teams, each consisting two doctors, a laboratory technician, an assistant and a volunteer, have been deployed to conduct the survey.

The survey will continue till August 15 during which about 40 samples will be collected from each ward, as per the official.

Also Read | SaaS Expert & Digital Entrepreneur Udit Goenka Raises a New Breed of Digital Entrepreneurs With His Techniques.

A serological survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.

Health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said while most of residents are cooperating with teams, they faced resistance in some areas.

"We are counselling the residents opposing the survey and taking the process further," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)