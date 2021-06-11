Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of state for Information Technology Satej Patil on Friday said district level telecommunication committees have been set up under the collector across the state to look into problems faced by companies in erecting towers and other infrastructure.

These committees will also have as members the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Superintendent of Police, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, Commissioner or Chief Officer or Chief Executive Officer, the Divisional Head of the company involved in telecommunication infrastructure, the Executive Engineer of Mahavitaran (MSEDCL), while the resident deputy collector of the district will be convenor, Patil said in a statement.

"The permission for new or existing towers, pending approval for the right to lay optical fibre cable rows, the issues related to taxes, redressal of grievances related to the telecommunication infrastructure will be handled by these committees, which are expected to hold at least one meeting every three months. The recommendations by the district level telecommunication committee will be implemented by respective municipal corporations or gram panchayats or local authorities and government offices," he said.

The release also said the state Information and Technology department was implementing Mahanet, which seeks to connect over 12,500 gram panchayats in the state through broadband.

