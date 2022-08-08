Aurangabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Several Shiv Sena office-bearers in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday joined the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit.

Also Read | Patna, Bihar | Our Party’s Decision Will Be Taken by the Party High Command. MLAs Have … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

These include district presidents Umesh Bonde and Anand Bondharkar and twelve taluka heads of the party, functionaries of the Shinde faction said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Forces Wife To Drink Bathroom Cleaning Liquid After She Refuses To Drop Domestic Violence Case.

Shinde, who carried out the ground-breaking ceremonies of some developmental works in Nanded, also addressed a public meeting.

The state has allotted Rs 192 crore for development of roads in Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli, while works of bridges and roads will be taken up in Purna and other areas of Nanded, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)