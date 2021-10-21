Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) The police have busted a sex racket operating from a spa and arrested the manager of the establishment in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, teams from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided the spa located in the mall, where women were being used for sex trade, the official said.

The police arrested the lady manager of the establishment and rescued two women, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the owners of the establishment.

An offence has been registered in the regard under relevant sections of the IPC and PITA Act at Kasarwadavali police station, and further probe is underway, the official said.

