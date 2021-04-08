Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) The tag of a tailoring shop helped the police trace the family of a 72-year-old man, who died three days ago after being run over by a train near Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The body of the victim was found on April 5 on railway tracks between Dombivli and Thakurli stations and his face was beyond recognition as he was crushed by the train, the official said.

"It was difficult to identify the victim. The police registered a case of accidental death and the body was sent for post-mortem," senior inspector of Dombivli railway police station Satish Pawar said.

There was nothing that could help the police identify the deceased. But the police did not want to give up, he said.

"The police later spotted a tag on his shirt, which mentioned the name of a tailoring shop in Ulhasnagar in the district. Based on it, the police reached the shop and enquired with its owner, who informed them that a man from the locality has gone missing since the last couple of days," Pawar said.

On Wednesday, the police reached his family, who confirmed that he had gone missing, he added.

The police showed the picture of the victim's shirt and slippers, which the family members said belonged to the deceased- Revanna Rachappa Kedar.

Accordingly, his body was later handed over to the family for the last rites, Pawar said.

