Aurangabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Amid reports that he has gone incommunicado, Shiv Sena MLA from Parbhani in Maharashtra, Rahul Patil, on Monday said he is in Mumbai and won't join the Eknath Shinde camp.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

Also Read | Mohammed Zubair, Alt News Co-Founder, Arrested by Delhi Police for Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments.

"False news is being spread about me to create unrest among people. I have no plans to join Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. I am in Mumbai," Patil told PTI.

He said attempts are underway to contact the MLAs camping in the Assam capital.

"There is unrest among the MLAs in Guwahati. This is a matter of self-respect. When we are elected on the party symbol, we represent four lakh people in a constituency," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)