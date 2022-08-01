Nashik, Aug 1 (PTI) The removal of coronavirus restrictions led to thousands of people thronging renowned temples in Maharashtra's Nashik district on 'Shravani Somvar', the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Also Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

While pandemic curbs had dampened the fervour in the last two years, on Monday, sites like the Lord Kapaleshwar Temple in Panchavati, Lord Someshwar Temple and Lord Trimbakeshwar Temple were full of crowds, functionaries of these places of worship said.

Also Read | Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Supreme Court Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Cost on Petitioner Seeking Alternate Direction.

"People offered bel leaves and flowers. Most took dips in Ramkund, Godavari and Teerthraj Kushavarta. Temples like Baneshwar, Naroshankar, Ardhanarinateshwar, Sarweshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar Mahadev and Taked also saw huge crowds," an official said.

The fervour of 'Shravani Somvar', considered auspicious by Hindus who observe fast, was also seen in others areas of the district like Nashik Road, Cidco, Indiranagar, Satpur, Ambad and Mhasrul, he added.

Security arrangements and crowd management measures included a sizable deployment of police as well as traffic curbs, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)