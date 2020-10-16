Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Konkan division of Maharashtra, comprising Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, has received average rainfall of 12.60 millimetres till Friday evening.

An official said Sindhudurg was the wettest in the region with 30.20 mm rainfall during this period.

Since June this year, Thane district has received 2512.50 mm rainfall, Palghar 2492.70 mm, Raigad 2709.00 mm, Ratnagiri 3654.70 mm and Sindhudurg 4328.90 mm, he added. PTI

