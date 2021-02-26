Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday vaccinated 58,809 people against COVID-19, its highest in a day since the drive began on January 16, an official said.

With this, the number of people inoculated so far has touched 12,01,096, he said.

"Of the 58,809 recipients on Friday, 31,376 got the first dose, which comprised 8,101 health care and 23,275 front line workers, and the rest got the second dose," he said. PTI

