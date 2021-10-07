Jalna, Oct 7 (PTI) In a suspected food poisoning case, six members of a family, including a six-year old girl, fell ill after eating a food item made of 'bhagar' (barnyard millet) at a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Thursday, a district official said.

They have been admitted to hospitals, he said.

The affected family members reside at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil. Apart from the minor girl, the victims - aged between 27 and 55 - ate the food item made of bhagar (which is generally consumed during fasting by Hindus) on the occasion of Navratri that began from Thursday. However, after that, they started suffering from dizziness and vomiting. They were taken to a local hospital, the official said.

The condition of one of the women family members was serious and she was shifted to an Aurangabad-based hospital for further treatment, while others were stable, he added.

