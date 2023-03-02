Chandrapur, Mar 2 (PTI) A sloth bear was electrocuted in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday after it touched a live wire fence installed around a farm, a forest department official said.

The incident took place in Chichpalli range and a farmer from Mul tehsil has been arrested for installing the banned electric fence, said Prashant Khade, Divisional Forest Officer, Chandrapur.

In another case in the district, a leopard that had attacked a 42-yar-old woman on February 20 has been captured in Chanda Estate area of Bhadravati tehsil, another official said.

It was caught in the morning and moved to the Transit Treatment Centre here, the official said.

