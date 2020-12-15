Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the new farm laws introduced by the Centre be scrapped "without delay".

In the letter written on December 9, Patole said farmers are protesting against the new laws to protect their rights and self-respect.

Also Read | AIIMS Nurses’ Strike: Delhi High Court Restraints Medics From Continuing Indefinite Stir.

"I urge you to withdraw the laws without delay," he wrote.

Patole said he would be forced to join the farmers' protests currently underway, despite being on a Constitutional post, if there was any further delay in repealing these laws.

Also Read | ICSI CS Exam June 2021 Schedule Released by ICSI, Candidates Can Check Dates of Examination at Official Website – icsi.edu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)