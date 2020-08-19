Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) A police sub-inspector from Navi Mumbai and one other person have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a real estate developer, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday.

Rohit Bandgar, 30, posted at Kamothe police station in Navi Mumbai, allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the real estate developer for not taking action on a cheating complaint against him. The deal was later struck at Rs 1.5 lakh, an ACB official said.

The real estate developer approached the Thane ACB which laid a trap and caught the policeman while accepting the first instalment of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the car of one Nitin Joshi (28) in Kamothe area on Tuesday, the official said.

Bandgar and Joshi were arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, ACB's Additional Superintendent of Police Mukund Hatote said. PTI

