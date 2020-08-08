Chandrapur, Aug 8 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was found dead in a well in Nagbhid area of Chandrapur district on Saturday afternoon, almost a day after her parents lodged a kidnapping case, police said.

The kidnapping case was lodged on Friday evening, said Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Ambike.

"The body was found in a well in Kasarla village, some 105 kilometres from the district headquarters. We have to wait for the autopsy report to know if she was sexually assaulted," Ambike said.

