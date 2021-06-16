Palghar , Jun 16 (PTI) With the arrest of ten persons, the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a plan to commit robbery at a petrol pump in Nalasopara area.

The accused belonged to `Godasahan Shutter Katwa Gang' which operated in several states including Delhi, Gujarat, Andra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramchandra Deshmukh of Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar commissionerate.

They usually targeted mobile or watch shops but this time they had planned to loot a petrol pump in Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara, he said.

Iron sickles, batteries, nylon ropes, red chili powder, mobiles and Rs 1.64 lakh in cash were seized from their possession, the ACP said.

It was a joint operation by Crime Branch unit II and III and Tulinj police in the district, he added.

The accused were identified as Nayeem Devan, 48, Vikram Prasad, 25, Nayeem Munna Devan, 25, Suheb Ahmed, 45, Vijaykumar Mahato, 25, Aslam Sai, 27, Dharmendra Sahani, 29, Vikeshkumar Paswan, 19, Rohit Paswan, 19, all from Godashan in Bihar; and Omnath Saha, 24 of Nepal.

