Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) Thirty patients had to be shifted from a COVID care centre in Thane city to a nearby hospital as the stock of medical oxygen was getting exhausted, a civic official said on Sunday.

The move to shift the patients from Thane Municipal Corporation's Parking Plaza COVID care centre to Global Hospital on Saturday evening was taken to avoid inconvenience and disruption in treatment, he added.

In a release, the TMC said fresh oxygen supply to the centre was expected within a day, but, as a precautionary measure, new admissions have been stopped for the moment.

The TMC on Sunday appointed deputy municipal commissioner (Tax) Ashwini Waghmale as officer in charge to coordinate the purchase, storage and distribution of medical oxygen gas and Remdesivir injections, a release by civic spokesperson Sandeep Malavali said.

