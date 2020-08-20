Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 1,11,269 on Thursday with the addition of 1,483 cases, health officials said.

The fatality count in the district reached 3,178 with 36 deaths during the day, they said.

Navi Mumbai reported the highest number of 477 cases on Thursday, followed by Kalyan with 329, they said.

The tally in Thane city crossed the 24,000-mark to reach 24,023, the officials said.

The recovery rate in the district is 85.68 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.86 per cent.

Neighbouring Palghar district has so far recorded a total of 21,276 positive cases and 430 deaths, the officials said.

