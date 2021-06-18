Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) With the addition of 469 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,26,945, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 37 patients during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 10,427.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.97 per cent at present, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 1,14,408, while the death toll stood at 2,456, another official said.

