Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra added 503 coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 5,26,476, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 37 persons, the district's fatality count mounted to 10,390.

Its current COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.97 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,14,163, while the death toll is 2,445, another official said.

