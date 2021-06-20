Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) With the addition of 204 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,27,604, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,489, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.98 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,14,781, while the death toll has reached 2,474, another official said.

