Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) With the addition of 239 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,60,861, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Moon Sighting: Ruet-E-Hilal Committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh To Meet Today, Eid Milad Un Nabi Date Announcement Expected.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Xiaomi India Sells Over 20 Lakh Smartphones in First 5 Days of Festive Sale: Report.

Three more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,427, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,36,952, while the death toll stands at 3,277, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)