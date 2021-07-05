Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) With the addition of 442 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,34,453, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, taking the death toll in Thane to 10,744, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.01 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,17,343, while the death toll has reached 2,606, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)