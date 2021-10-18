Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A handcuffed man accused in a case of mobile phone theft escaped from police custody here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when the accused, Durgesh Gupta (32), was being brought to Bhayander police station after he was produced in a court for remand, he said.

The accused allegedly pushed personnel of the escort team, jumped out of the police van and escaped, he said.

An offence was registered against him at Bhayander police station under relevant sections and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

