Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) A three-and-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond near a brick factory in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

Neelam Rajjak died in Kothwa village, the Koradi police station official said.

"Her parents were out at a work in the brick factory when the incident took place. She slipped into the pond while playing. An accidental death case has been registered," the official said.

