Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League matches, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed medical store owner Jinesh Punamiya, who was betting on a IPL match on Tuesday night, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

On checking his phone, the police found a link to one Irfan Shaikh and his associate Shahbaz, who were placing bets through a mobile application, he said.

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gambling Act at Dahanu police station, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

