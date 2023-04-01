Jalna, Apr 1 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Jalna have arrested three persons from Lucknow and Delhi who allegedly cheated a man of Rs 22.16 lakh on the pretext of giving him a gas dealership, an official said on Saturday.

The police arrested one of the accused from Lucknow and two others from Delhi and seized digital devices and a car worth Rs 18.23 lakh from them, the official said.

The complainant, who is a resident of Jalna, had come across an advertisement on the internet about a gas distribution agency and filled a form on the website in August 2022, he said.

The man received a call after a few days and the caller posed as an officer of a reputed company, the official said.

The man was asked to deposit Rs 22.16 lakh in various accounts for the dealership process, and after the payment was made, the accused stopped responding to repeated calls, he said.

A complaint was lodged in November 2022, and the accused were arrested last month, the official said.

Two of the accused are engineers and they had allegedly created fake websites to defraud people from different parts of the country, he added.

