Nagpur, Jun 20 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly pelting stones at a bus on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, an official said.

The incident took place near Karanja toll naka on the expressway in Washim district late on Saturday night, the official said.

Stones were pelted at a bus proceeding towards Pune from Nagpur and one of the passengers was injured, he said.

The Karanja rural police and expressway ambulance reached the scene immediately, the official said.

A case was registered and after inquiries at nearby villages, the police zeroed in on the accused, who are in their 20s, Superintendent of Police Washim Bachchan Singh told PTI.

“Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive for the crime. Local police have intensified night patrolling to ensure safety of vehicles plying on the expressway," Singh said.

