Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly robbing a pedestrian of his gold chain and cash in suburban Sakinaka, an official said.

The accused trio was identified as Salim Jalaluddin Chowdhary (24), Gulam Ali Khan and Abdul Alim Khan (both 19), he said.

"The incident occurred early on Wednesday, when the complainant in the case was on way to his residence. The trio, who came on a motorcycle, waylaid him and robbed him of his valuables, including a gold chain and cash. The complainant later approached the police and lodged a complaint," the official said.

After his complaint, the police scanned the CCTV footage and also received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the accused.

The trio was later nabbed from Sakinaka and Govandi localities, the official said, adding that the they were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 392 (robbery).

