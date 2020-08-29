Bhandara, Aug 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many others were critically injured on Saturday in collision between a motorcycle and a car in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, police said.

Prima facie, the driver of the speeding car lost his control over the vehicle while trying to avoid a pothole on the national highway between Lakhni and Bhandara around 11:30 am, police inspector Gajanan Kankale said.

The deceased are identified as Vilas Panchbhai (18), who was at the wheel of the car, Shashikant Sarve (27), who was riding the motorcycle, and pillion rider Sudhir Mate (35), he said.

