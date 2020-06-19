Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) Three persons were killed and a six-month-old baby was injured, when a motorcycle skidded off the road and overturned at Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the trio was travelling on the two-wheeler with the baby, the station house officer of Shahapur police station said.

The two-wheeler hit a heap of mud, skidded and overturned on the road near Bhasta dam, the official said.

While three persons died on the spot, the baby survived with injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased were yet to be identified and further probe is underway, the official added.

