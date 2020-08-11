Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Maharashtra will soon become the first state in the country to cap the prices of masks and sanitisers, which are crucial to keep the coronavirus at bay, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

He said a decision will be taken in the next four days.

"Maharashtra will become the first state to cap he prices of masks and sanitisers. Rates of masks will be fixed depending on the quality of products. We want to make masks and sanitisers affordable to the common man," Tope said.

He said the government was aware to the fact that these items have been sold at exorbitant rates.

The health minister said the rates of COVID-19 tests are now curbed at Rs 1,900 per test.

When asked about timeline for resumption of local train services for all in Mumbai, he said, "A decision will be taken by the Union government. We have asked the Centre to start some train services, as it is necessary for private or government employees to travel by trains".

Tope said restaurants and gymnasiums would commence their operations eventually.

