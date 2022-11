Pune, Nov 20 (PTI) At least 30 vehicles were damaged after being hit by a truck on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which some persons were injured, a police official said.

Also Read | Forest Rangers Thrashed by Villagers Over Removal of Encroachment on Rajasthan-MP Border; 10 Booked.

The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, he said.

Also Read | Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Tamil Nadu Police Detain One Suspect for Questioning.

As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official said.

There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

"As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control," a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)