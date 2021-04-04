Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Two child marriages were foiled at separate places in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

The first incident took place at Chendavane village in Wada tehsil, Shahapur tehsildar Nilima Suryavanshi said.

"A teenage girl, who studies in Class 9, was about to be married off by her parents. The revenue officials in Shahapur received a tip-off about it. Just when the marriage was about to be solemnised, they reached the spot and stopped it," she said.

The second incident involved a 17-year-old girl studying in Gotheghar ashram school, who is a resident of Jawhar.

"Her marriage was foiled in the nick of time at Tilonda village in Wada," another official said.

Local police are looking into both the incidents and action is likely to be taken, he said.

